Cross Country: UIS’ Jones, Christy advance Prairie Stars to GLVC Championships

Jones, a Lincoln High School graduate, won comfortably ahead of the rest of the field. Fellow UIS junior Wyatt McIntyre finished in eighth place while freshman teammate Cortland Ross was 11th place.
UIS finished in third place out of five teams to advance to the GLVC Championships on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Elsah, a small community on the Mississippi River in Jersey County.
The Prairie Stars also finished runner-up on the women’s side with a score of 45 behind Southern Indiana’s 41.
UIS junior Taryn Christy led the team in third place while senior Gloria Esarco and freshman Sydney Huffman went fourth and fifth place, respectively.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 10, 2020.