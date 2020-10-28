UIS club donates feminine hygiene products for local residents in need

Kassie Mruk is president of the Period Club, which is just one chapter of a larger international movement.
Founded in 2017, the club has distributed thousands of products across different states and even countries to those who experience menstruation.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Mruk said the number of local residents who struggle to purchase these products has grown.
"They don't even have the money for food sometimes, so knowing that they don't have the money for this product — it's not right,” Mruk said, “This shouldn't be a struggle. Period poverty shouldn't be a struggle."
The Period Club has already donated to several Springfield shelters and micropantries, and plans to keep expanding.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on October 27, 2020.