UIS to offer accelerated courses over holiday break

The University of Illinois Springfield will offer 19 accelerated courses over its holiday break.
The courses will be offered in online and blended methods.They will be open to prospective and current students.
UIS will offer accelerated courses in accountancy, biology, communication, computer science, criminal justice and criminology, environmental studies, management information systems, political science, psychology, public administration, sociology and anthropology, and teacher education.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on October 29, 2020.