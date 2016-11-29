Flagstaff High shortstop signs with University of Illinois Springfield

If Flagstaff Eagles shortstop Brennan Brogni has any questions or concerns about playing college baseball, he's got plenty of experienced mentors surrounding him who can pitch in some help.
On Monday in the Flagstaff High mini-auditorium, Brogni, whose grandfather, father and varsity manager all played ball in college, signed with the University of Illinois Springfield.
A third-generation collegiate ballplayer, Brogni said a lot fell into place in making the decision to play for the Division II Prairie Stars.
"I love the coaches, I love the campus, I love where it's at. My father is from Illinois, so I think it will be a great place to go," said Brogni, who will play his third and final varsity season this upcoming spring before making the move to college.
"I think the biggest thing for me was the opportunity to play baseball. I've always said I'd travel anywhere in the country to play, so I saw my opportunity and took it."
In addition to his strong fielding, Brogni brings a swing and speed to the diamond. For the Prairie Stars, who went 28-23 overall last season, the shortstop's offensive attributes made him stand out as a versatile prospect.
"Brennan will immediately be one of the fastest players in our program and in the conference," the team's website says. "The combination of his ability to play shortstop, hit left handed and really run make him a very exciting addition to the UIS Baseball Program. He comes highly recommended out of the state of Arizona and shows our ability to recruit and attract players from outside our region and around the country."
It'll also be a pleasure to play in the state that hosts the World Series champions.
"The Cubs are my favorite team, and they are there," said Brogni, who thanked his family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping him along the way.
This story appeared in the Arizona Daily Sun on November 28, 2016.
