Women's Basketball: Chasitee Shroyer provides spark for Illinois-Springfield

Chasitee Shroyer, a Freeport graduate, has been working on several phases of her college game since the 2015-16 basketball season ended.
"I have been trying to get my shot off quicker, more accurately and more consistently," said the University of Illinois-Springfield sophomore.
She showed that in a recent 89-22 rout of Robert Morris University-Springfield. Shroyer, who came off the bench, played 18 minutes and scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers. She also grabbed three rebounds.
With the win, UIS improved to 2-1.
"I like coming off the bench," said Shroyer. "I like bringing energy to the floor. I want to impact the game both offensively and defensively.
During the offseason, I worked on my shot so much. I want to get better at everything during the season, but mostly, I want to be a better ball handler."
One year ago, Shroyer finished her season with 46 total points. Other than an exhibition game, the RMU-Springfield contest was her first game of the year.
"Chasitee's performance against Robert Morris is a perfect example of what kind of player she is," said UIS head coach Mark Kost. "She is one of the best pure shooters on the team and continues to work on her game since the moment she stepped on campus. She can come off the bench and hit shots, giving us a needed spark."
This story appeared in the Journal Standard on November 23, 2016.
Read the entire story online.