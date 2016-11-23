Men's Basketball: Second half surge lifts UIS men over Blackburn

Zach Steinberg’s fourth consecutive double-double helped the University of Illinois Springfield to a 90-74 victory against Blackburn in a non-conference game at The Recreation and Athletic Center Tuesday.
Steinberg had 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four assists and two blocks.
It was a back-and-forth first half. UIS (3-2) was up 39-32 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
The Prairie Stars’ Eddie Longmeyer finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 22, 2016.
Read the entire article online.