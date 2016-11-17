Women's Basketball: Stars rout RMU

Syerra Cunningham had a double-double for the second time in three games and the University of Illinois Springfield won 89-22 against Robert Morris University in a non-conference game at The Recreation and Athletic Center Wednesday.
Cunningham scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She also had three blocks and two steals. She was 6-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
Emily Matsen and Chasitee Shroyer scored 11 points apiece for UIS.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 16, 2016.
