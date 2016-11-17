UIS Professor Looks To Show Solidarity With Minority Groups

In the wake of the election, a new fashion statement is taking shape across the country as a way to show solidarity for the most vulnerable groups.
University of Illinois at Springfield Professor Heather Dell is passing out these safety pins for people to wear.
She wants to give students and faculty a visual, so that people who are a minority have an idea who's there stand with them.
Dell is a member of the LBGTQ community herself.
The professor said she has concern for people who might feel unsafe whether they're part of the LBGTQ, Muslim, or African American community.
“I think we need to build the community quickly, viably and lovingly and hang on to it. So, I think it's a great way to do it and I don't think scare tactics should stop us,” said Dell.
Dell said she's happy to see the amount of faculty and students who've decided to wear these safety pins already.
According to a Huffington Post article, this movement started back during the Britain exit from the European Union.
The movement over there was to show willingness to protect people being abused, which is similar to what Dell is doing here.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on November 16, 2016.
