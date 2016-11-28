Monday, November 28, 2016

Women's Basketball: Trio powers Prairie Stars in women's basketball

University of Illinois Springfield junior Destiny Ramsey collected 23 points, six steals, five assists, five rebounds and four blocks in the Prairie Stars' 73-69 win against Missouri Southern at The Recreation and Athletic Center Friday.

The non-conference contest was tied at 50-all with 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

UIS senior Syerra Cunningham broke the deadlock with a free throw at the 7:17 mark. The Stars held the lead the rest of the way.

Cunningham posted her third double-double this season. She scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. UIS freshman Tehya Fortune poured in 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

