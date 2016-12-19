Big fourth quarter propels UIS women to victory

Shelbi Patterson and Destiny Ramsey tossed in 15 points apiece Sunday for University of Illinois Springfield in a 70-54 victory over Travecca Nazarene to begin play in the Kentucky Wesleyan Classic.
The Prairie Stars (5-3) outscored Trevecca in three of the four quarters and put the game on ice with a 24-point salvo in the final period.
UIS put the game away with a decisive 13-1 run in the fourth quarter.
Ramsey put together her fourth game of the season in which she recorded at least 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, block, and steal as she continues to fill up the stat sheet. Patterson tied her career-high with five steals, matching her mark for the first time since November 24th of 2014 during her freshman campaign.
UIS will conclude the Kentucky Wesleyan Classic against the host school at noon Monday. UIS is 0-3 all-time against Kentucky Wesleyan but haven't played them since the 2012-13 season.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 18, 2016.
