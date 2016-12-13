OCU suffers fifth loss of season to UIS Prairie Stars

The Lady Oaks fell to 2-5 on the year, losing 97-73 to the Prairie Stars of the University of Illinois Springfield.
The Prairie Stars were led in scoring by Destiny Ramsey, who managed 19 counters. Shelbi Patterson chipped in with 18, while Caroline Kelty had a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Syerra Cunningham also had a double-double, notching 13 counters and hauling in 11 missed shots.
UIS made 37-76 (48.7%) of their shots, going 3-11 (27.3%) from long range.
Both teams had 20 turnovers, while the Stars handed out 13 assists, three more than the host Oaks.
This story appeared on 14 News on December 12, 2016.
