Erin Egolf promoted from interim to head coach for UIS women's soccer

Erin Egolf has been named the University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer coach after serving as the program's interim coach last fall.
She was an assistant for three seasons before taking over for Molly Grisham in July.
The Prairie Stars took a big step with Egolf as interim coach. UIS set the record for wins in a single season at seven and tied their Great Lakes Valley Conference record with four wins. The Stars produced a 7-11 overall record and 4-11 GLVC record.
Egolf is a Chatham Glenwood High School graduate and a former UIS player. She is the Stars' all-time leading goal scorer and holds several records.
Since the season ended in October, Egolf has continued to oversee the program, focusing on recruiting.
"I've been to a couple of events," she said. "I went to one in St. Louis. I went to Memphis this past weekend. We're also getting things in order for the spring (season).
"It is absolutely and positively my program. Now I can plan for the future."
The success of the 2016 team helped land Egolf the head coach position.
After completing a nationwide search for the next women's soccer coach, the entire search committee and myself felt strongly that Erin was the best possible fit for us to continue our quest for GLVC championships," UIS athletic director Jim Sarra said. "What she was able to accomplish on the field this season showed a glimpse of what the future can hold and we couldn't be more excited to have one of our most decorated women's soccer alumni taking us where we want to go."
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 14, 2016.
Read the entire article online.