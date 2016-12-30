Friday, December 30, 2016

People in the News: Debra Landis

Debra Chandler Landis, student publications adviser at the University of Illinois Springfield, was recognized with a Presidential Citation for her volunteer work as editor of the College Media Review, the online professional journal of the national College Media Association.

Her work includes recruiting and editing scholarly and popular articles pertaining to trends and activities in college media.

This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 28, 2016.

