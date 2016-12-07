UIS senior named Ms. Wheelchair Illinois USA

A senior at the University of Illinois Springfield was named Ms. Wheelchair Illinois USA.
Alicia Woodman, a senior at UIS, was chosen from a field of 11 to represent Illinois at the National Wheelchair Pageant in Ohio this July.
Woodman says it's an honor to be able to represent her state, and she is using this as an opportunity to advocate for a message she believes in: Accessibility in businesses.
"It’s so important right now, with me graduating in May and trying to find a job," said woodman. "It’s so hard to find a job with accessibility and accommodations and stuff, so that's what I’m trying to do. I'm really excited about that."
Woodman says she is thrilled to represent a culture that isn't represented in pageants often.
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on December 6, 2016.
