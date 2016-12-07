Employers sought for UIS Career Connections Expo

Employer registration has opened for the 2017 Career Connections Expo at University of Illinois Springfield, scheduled for Feb. 16 at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event is an opportunity for students, alumni and community to meet with local employers.
Previous events have drawn an average of 400 students and alumni.
Employer booths are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. Employers can register through the CareerConnect online system. Employers also can establish an online profile at no cost. UIS students and alumni can load resumes onto the site.
