Women's Volleyball: Nicolaisen, Prairie Stars make quick work on the road

University of Illinois Springfield beat Purdue Northwest 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 in a nonconferenc match on Tuesday.
Hannah Nicolaisen led UIS with 10 kills and had two digs. Jailyn Borum led the Prairie Stars with 15 digs. Rachel Cobert added 12 digs and three blocks, while Becca Blakely had 28 assists.
Alli Splitt had eight kills and a .467 hitting percentage.
UIS is 15-10 and will travel to Lebanon on Friday to face in-state GLVC conference rival McKendree.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 29, 2019.
