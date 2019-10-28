Women's Volleyball: Stars sweep Lindenwood in straight sets

Jailyn Borum had 13 digs and 10 kills for the University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team in a Great Lakes Valley Conference sweep over Lindenwood, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18 at The Recreation and Athletic Complex on Friday.
UIS had a .284 hitting percentage while holding the Lions to just .043. Alli Splitt led the Stars with 12 kills. Jenny Rush had 12 digs, and Brianna Bush had three blocks to help UIS improve to 14-9 overall and 5-3 in the GLVC.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 26, 2019.
