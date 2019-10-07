Monday, October 7, 2019

Men's Soccer: Falsone powers UIS to second straight win

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team cruised to a 5-1 victory over Truman State at Kiwanis Stadium for its second straight win Sunday.

Mario Falsone scored both of his goals in the first half for a 3-1 halftime advantage. He converted a penalty kick during the 6th minute and struck again midway through the half for his fourth goal of the season.

Dan Mahoney made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season, assisted by Harry Hiscock. Mario Gonzalez and Drew Keller each tacked on a goal in the second half to lift UIS to 5-4-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 6, 2019.

Read the entire article online.
