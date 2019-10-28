Men's Soccer: UIS men’s soccer climbs back to .500

Javier Milla and Daniel Kemp delivered a couple of early goals and the University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team defeated Rockhurst 2-1 at Bourke Field on Sunday.
Milla scored on a free kick during the 6th minute while Kemp converted on passes from Thiago Fernandes and Mario Falsone in the 18th minute.
UIS goalkeeper Pijus Petkevicius had two saves and gave up the only goal with about 12 minutes left in regulation.
The Stars improved to 7-7-2 overall and 5-6-2 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 27, 2019.
