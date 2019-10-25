UIS Alumni Teresa Haley is 2019 First Citizen

The local and state leader of a national civil rights organization is The State Journal-Register’s 2019 First Citizen.
Civil rights leader Teresa Haley, president of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the NAACP Illinois State Conference, was named First Citizen during a breakfast presentation Thursday at Erin’s Pavilion at Southwind Park.
The 57th annual First Citizen Award recognizes the unselfish service an individual gives to the community.
Haley’s fight for justice impacts Springfield, the state and beyond.
Haley has worked with Springfield School District 186 to ensure fair and equitable treatment for minority students. She is working to have the site of the Springfield 1908 Race Riot designated a National Monument site.
Haley, 54, has been involved for more than 25 years with NAACP, which has a vision of ensuring a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
“The NAACP was founded because of the 1908 Race Riot here in Springfield,” Haley said.
“I love my community. I love telling them about the rich history. I love telling them where we’ve been, and I’m excited about telling them where we’re going, so thank you, Springfield. I love you all.”
Haley is an alumni of the University of Illinois Springfield.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 24, 2019.
Read the entire article online.