Monday, October 7, 2019

Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball wins seventh straight

The University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team pushed its winning streak to seven matches following Saturday’s four-set victory over Maryville at The Recreation and Athletic Center.

Brianna Bush was a defensive juggernaut, totaling 11 blocks on top of nine kills.

The Stars (12-4 overall, 4-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference) recorded 17.5 blocks while Maryville had four. Becca Blakeley tallied 46 assists while Rachel Cobert had a team-high 15 kills. Hannah Nicolaisen added 11 kills for UIS.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 5, 2019.

Read the entire article online.
