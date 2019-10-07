Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball wins seventh straight

The University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team pushed its winning streak to seven matches following Saturday’s four-set victory over Maryville at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Brianna Bush was a defensive juggernaut, totaling 11 blocks on top of nine kills.
The Stars (12-4 overall, 4-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference) recorded 17.5 blocks while Maryville had four.
Becca Blakeley tallied 46 assists while Rachel Cobert had a team-high 15 kills. Hannah Nicolaisen added 11 kills for UIS.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 5, 2019.
Read the entire article online.