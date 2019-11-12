Cross Country: Jones, Christy headed to national meet

University of Illinois Springfield sophomore Blake Jones earned an at-large spot in the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Sacramento, Calif.
The Lincoln High School graduate finished eighth place last week in the Midwest Region Championships Meet with a time of 31:42.3 in the men’s 10,000-meter race, which was a program record.
He joins fellow sophomore Taryn Christy, who won an automatic berth on the women’s side last week by taking fifth place at the regional meet with a school record time of 21:09.9 on the 6,000-meter course.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 11, 2019.
Read the entire article online.