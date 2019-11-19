Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Men's Basketball: UIS’ Soetan earns GLVC player of the week award

University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball player Daniel Soetan was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference player of the week on Monday.

UIS went 2-0 last week and Soetan averaged 20.5 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and 1,5 blocks per game and he shot 60% from the field, including 55.6% from behind the 3-point line.

Soetan leads UIS with 17.8 points a game, which ranks 11th in the GLVC. Soetan is averaging 6.3 rebounds, which is 17th in the league.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 18, 2019.

Read the entire article online.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,