UIS students trick-or-treating for canned goods

Students at University of Illinois Springfield went trick-or-treating this Halloween to collect canned goods.
The donations were for the Central Illinois Foodbank.
Over 200 UIS students participated in the event and split up into 11 teams.
The students hoped to collect over 18,000 pounds of food.
"Having the students especially interact with the Springfield community is really important and than have the community get involved in knowing the bigger mission of helping their bigger community itself," said Abbie Varbel, the co-captain of the CSF trick-or-treat for canned goods team.
Prizes were awarded to the teams that collected the most food.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on October 31, 2019.
