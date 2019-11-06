Men's Soccer: UIS men’s soccer secures postseason berth

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team clinched a spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament with Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Drury at Kiwanis Stadium on Sunday.
Freshman midfielder Drew Keller, of Jacksonville High School, scored his fourth goal of the season off an assist from Thiago Fernandes halfway through the first half. Goalkeeper Pijus Petkevicius preserved the shutout with two saves.
UIS, which is on a four-game winning streak, took 12 shots while Drury had eight.
The Stars (9-7-2 overall, 7-6-2 in the GLVC) earned the No. 6 seed.
