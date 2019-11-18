Women's Volleyball: Borum sets digs record in UIS win

Jailyn Borum broke the school record for digs and the University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team swept William Jewell on Friday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference match.
Borum finished with 29 digs, snapping the record with a dig in the third set. She now has 1,791 career digs.
UIS graduate Kayla Katarzynski held the previous team record of 1,790 from 2013-16.
UIS had four players finish with 10 or more kills. Brianna Bush, Rachel Cobert, Kenzie Hendon and Alli Splitt.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 15, 2019.
