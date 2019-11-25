Women's Basketball: Ladowski, others lead UIS to road win

Lauren Ladowski scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth period and the University of Illinois Springfield broke open a tight game to record a 68-59 win over Purdue Northwest on Saturday at H.D. Kesling Gymnasium.
UIS trailed 50-47 after Purdue Northwest made a 3-pointer to start the final period. The Prairie Stars then went on a 9-0 run when Katelyn Rosner converted a 3-point play and the team made six free throws to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 24, 2019.
