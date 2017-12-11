Save the date for governor’s race primary debates

There are many ways to convey information and news to readers — the printed page, audio and online, for starters.
Sometimes, though, a newspaper also can inform by hosting community events, such as candidate debates and forums.
With the election filing period having just concluded, we’re turning our attention to ways to help readers learn as much as possible about candidates’ positions.
I’m pleased to announce that the SJ-R will partner with News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY and the University of Illinois Springfield to host debates in the 2018 governor’s primary elections.
The Democratic primary debate will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at UIS. All six candidates who have filed petitions to run in the Democratic primary — state Sen. Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, Chris Kennedy, Dr. Robert Marshall and J.B. Pritzker — have agreed to participate in the event.
Our three organizations also have invited the two Republican candidates — incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives — to debate the night before, on Feb. 20, also at UIS.
Ives has accepted our invitation, and we certainly hope that the governor will do the same.
For those who can’t attend in person, the debates will be broadcast live.
“We are honored to once again host such an important event,” said Joan Sestak, director of UIS community relations. “This is a great example of what it means to be public affairs university that is committed to developing students who will be engaged citizens.”
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 9, 2017.
Read the entire article online.