Computers, TVs damaged by vandals at UIS

Computers, television monitors and other electrical equipment at University of Illinois Springfield were either damaged or stolen overnight Sunday, officials say.
Derek Schnapp, UIS spokesman, said police have identified 10 to 12 areas in the university’s Public Affairs Center and Brookens Library that were targeted.
Schnapp said Monday afternoon police and staff were still assessing the damage and he could not provide a breakdown or dollar figure of how much was missing or damaged.
Police are also still trying to determine if more than one person was involved and how the thief or thieves got into the buildings, which are locked at night.
“We’re not seeing any broken glass windows or doors damaged,” Schnapp said. “We’re looking at everything right now.”
UIS is encouraging anyone with information to call campus police at 206-6690 or Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties at 788-8427.
Schnapp said police are also reviewing surveillance footage to help identify a suspect or suspects.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 18, 2017.
