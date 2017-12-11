Women's Basketball: UIS women hold off Rockhurst

Closing out games became a nemesis of the University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team last season.
The Prairie Stars have turned things around this season. Thursday night was a case in point.
UIS pulled off a 68-63 win over Rockhurst in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
The victory gives the Stars a 7-1 overall record and a 2-0 conference record.
“They blew us out by 20 last year,” Ramsey said. “So for us in matter of year to be able to beat them that says a lot about the team that we’ve become. I think we’re better than we played (Thursday) so there’s a lot more to come.”
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 7, 2017.
