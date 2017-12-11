Registration open for UIS Career Connections

Registrations are open for the 20th annual Career Connections Expo, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at University of Illinois Springfield.
The expo will be at The Recreation and Athletic Center. Attendance has averaged more than 400 at previous expos.
The event highlights employment and internship opportunities for students, UIS graduates and the public.
Additional information is available from UIS Career Development Center, 206-6508 or employerrelations@uis.edu.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 7, 2017.
