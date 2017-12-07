Women's Basketball: UIS women ranked in regional poll

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team is ranked in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America Midwest regional poll for the first time in program history.
The Prairie Stars share the No. 9 ranking with Wayne State (Michigan).
UIS is 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. It is 3-0 against Midwest Region competition.
Of the 10 regionally ranked teams, UIS is the only teams that was not ranked last week.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 5, 2017.
