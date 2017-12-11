Women's Basketball: UIS women’s basketball on a roll

Finals week begins today at the University of Illinois Springfield so student-athletes are prepping for and taking exams instead of playing games.
When the week is complete, the women’s basketball team will face another huge test.
The 7-1 Prairie Stars are traveling to the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida for a pair of games.
They’ll face stiff competition there.
UIS is on a roll. The Stars are the Division II leader in blocked shots per game and have four consecutive wins.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 10, 2017.
