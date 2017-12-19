Men's Basketball: Longmeyer, UIS roll past Lincoln Christian

Eddie Longmeyer scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to an 87-51 non-conference victory over Lincoln Christian Monday night at TRAC.
The Prairie Stars led the Red Lions 49-20 at halftime as LCU slipped to 4-11.
Brandon Van Sant added 11 points and eight rebounds for UIS, while Gilwan Nelson chipped in 10 points.
UIS was 10-for-24 from 3-point range for 42 percent, with Vince Walker 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.
