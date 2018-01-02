Former UIS employee accused of theft, damage on campus

A former employee at the University of Illinois Springfield has been charged in connection with last week’s damage and theft of several computers, television monitors and other electrical equipment located in two campus buildings.
Russell Horrighs, 33, of Virden, was charged Tuesday with burglary, theft and criminal damage to state supported property.
Authorities allege he damaged and took the equipment from UIS’ Public Affairs Center and Brookens Library during the overnight hours of Dec. 17.
UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp said Horrighs is a former food service employee at the university, although the last time he was employed there was in 2016.
Schnapp said UIS police investigators questioned Horrighs at the Sangamon County Jail on Saturday.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 26, 2017.
Read the entire article online.