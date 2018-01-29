Men's Basketball: Stallworth, Williams start in UIS men’s basketball victory

Rochester High School graduate Collin Stallworth and Lanphier High product Aundrae Williams both made their first starts as freshmen for the University of Illinois Springfield on Saturday.
They helped the Prairie Stars win 64-61 against Indianapolis in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
UIS coach Bill Walker shook up the starting lineup in hopes of getting the team out of an offensive slump and snapping a three-game losing streak.
Stallworth, Williams and sophomore CJ Payawal all made their first starts.
Stallworth scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and sank two 3-pointers. Williams contributed seven points and three assists.
Williams is the Stars’ fourth-leading scorer. He is averaging 8.25 points per game and 2.35 assists per game in 20 contests. Stallworth is averaging 3.45 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
With the help of Stallworth and Williams, UIS earned its first win ever against Indianapolis. The Greyhounds had won all eight previous meetings. The Prairie Stars knocked off a team that had been riding high.
