Track and Field: Quarton Tops Personal Best

When Alexandria Quarton sets a personal best, she doesn't mess around.
Quarton, a Litchfield graduate, shaved a whopping 15 seconds off her previous personal best in the indoor 3,000-meter run while competing for the University of Illinois Springfield at the Illinois College Snowbird Open.
Quarton covered the distance in 11 minutes, 23.25 seconds, besting her previous best of 11:38.23 set Feb. 11 of last year at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.
Not only did Quarton run the fastest indoor 3K of her young life at the Snowbird, it was also the fastest in UIS history, breaking the school record by five seconds.
The Prairie Stars finished eighth in the 17 team competition with 25 points, 99 back of Columbia College's winning total.
This story appeared in The Journal-News on January 25, 2018.
