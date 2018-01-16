Men's Basketball: UIS men’s basketball survives in OT

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team led Quincy by as many 14 points in the second half, but it needed a pair of free throws in the final four seconds to force overtime and the Prairie Stars pulled out a 94-89 victory on Saturday.
UIS junior Logan Gonce forced the Great Lakes Valley Conference game into overtime. He made it 82-all two free throws with four seconds remaining.
Gilwan Nelson rang up a team-high 27 points and five 3-pointers for the Stars. Eddie Longmeyer added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Steinberg had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 13, 2018.
