Men's Basketball: Stallworth boosts UIS men’s basketball over McKendree

University of Illinois Springfield freshman forward and Rochester High School graduate Collin Stallworth had a big game in the Prairie Stars’ 86-72 victory against McKendree on Saturday.
Stallworth scored in double figures for the first time and logged four blocks in the Great Lakes Valley Conference game. He hit three 3-pointers on his way to scoring 11 points. His previous career high was seven points against Lincoln Christian.
UIS freshman guard and Lanphier graduate Aundrae Williams tallied 10 points, five assists and three steals against the Bearcats.
Junior Zach Steinberg recorded 19 points and eight rebounds for the Stars.
UIS took command with the score tied at 17. The Stars rattled off a 14-3 run for a 31-20 lead.
Junior
Vince Walker scored eight of his 11 points in the stretch.
UIS held a 45-36 halftime advantage.
