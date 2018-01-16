UIS hoops: Men improve to 11-4; late 3 lifts women

The University of Illinois Springfield won a thriller as it survived a close call and edged Missouri-St. Louis 61-59 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game on Thursday.
UIS senior Eddie Longmeyer scored a layup and connected on a free throw that put the Stars ahead 59-51 with 23 seconds remaining.
UIS won despite shooting 33.9 percent from the field.
Junior Gilwan Nelson added 13 points. Lanphier High school graduate and UIS freshman Aundrae Williams contributed four points, four rebounds and three assists.
Fellow freshman and Rochester product Collin Stallworth added six rebounds and two points.
For UIS women, Jasmine Sangster sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds left and the University of Illinois Springfield escaped Missouri-St. Louis 69-65 on Thursday.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference game was a back-and-forth affair with UIS leading 34-28 at halftime.
Sangster not only hit the go-ahead 3-pointer. She made the second of two free throw attempts with five seconds to go and the Prairie Stars took a four-point lead.
Missouri-St. Louis missed two 3-pointers in the final 21 seconds, which allowed UIS to snap a three-game losing streak.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 12, 2018.
