UIS students dress the part through University Professional Clothing Closet

This week, University of Illinois Springfield students have the opportunity to get business attire for free through the University Professional Clothing Closet.
The program is open to UIS students only and is a way to help them dress the part for job interviews, job fairs, and networking events.
"We've heard from a couple of students that they decided not to go to activities because they didn't feel like they had professional clothing to present themselves well,” Director of UIS Career Development Center Kathyy Battee-Freeman said. “So we wanted to reduce one of those barriers by offering them a free opportunity to do that."
Organizers hope students will wear their new outfits at UIS's Career Connections Expo on February 15, which is open to the public.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on January 30, 2018.
