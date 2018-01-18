Jerry Seinfeld inspires local comedy scene

“Seinfeld” the sitcom was noted for being free of sentimentality. The only time the lead character cried, as a bizarro version of himself, he was confused as to the nature of the “salty discharge.”
But watch the real Jerry Seinfeld on an episode of his current series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and you’ll see he isn’t quite the callous character he played on TV.
Bryan Rives, director of the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Services, said that the decision to bring Seinfeld back to Springfield was based on research and reaching out to loyal patrons to determine what type of entertainment and events they’d like to see.
“Jerry Seinfeld and the upcoming Ron White and ‘Paw Patrol Live!’ events, along with some other great soon-to-be-announced events, are just the beginning as we listen to our audience base and work hard to ensure we remain the preferred venue for high quality national touring arts and entertainment,” Rives said.
Tim Laffey, not a stage name, is a feature-level, Springfield-based comedian who performs throughout the region. He admires how Seinfeld can take the mundane and turn it into comedy gold.
Laffey is doing his part to get more local comedians on stage. The production company he helps run, Belly Laffs, hosts “Jokelab” on the second Thursday of the month at Capital City Bar & Grill.
“I encourage Springfield to get out and enjoy live comedy,” Laffey said. “Things are blossoming and we want everyone to be a part of it.”
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 17, 2018.
