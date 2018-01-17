Women's Basketball: Stars’ Ramsey earns GLVC player of the week honors

University of Illinois Springfield senior forward Destiny Ramsey has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week.
She averaged 18.5 points and 11 rebounds in two wins last week.
She also shot 59 percent from the field. Against Missouri-St. Louis, Ramsey’s shooting percentage was 67 percent.
Her 19 points and 15 rebounds against Quincy was her fourth double-double this season.
Ramsey is the first UIS player to earn the honor since Megan Bergerud in March 2014.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 16, 2018.
Read the entire article online.