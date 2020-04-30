New executive director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership named

The new executive director of the University of Illinois Springfield Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL) has been named.
Molly Lamb, of Chatham, will start in the role on Monday, June 1, pending formal approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
Lamb has worked for UIS from the Illinois Department of Public Health for 11 years. She most recently served as the deputy director of IDPH’s Office of Health Protection. She started as an emergency response coordinator for the Logan County Health Department and has taught as an adjunct faculty member at Lincoln Land Community College.
UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership promotes evidence-based policy and practice in the public sector. The center’s mission is carried out through research that informs public decisions and understanding; internships, training programs, and applied problem-solving that strengthens public leadership; and journalism that educates and engages citizens in public affairs.
This story appeared on WCIA on Apirl 29, 2020.
Read the entire article online.