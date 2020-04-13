These are strange and unusual times as we wait out the deadly coronavirus and shelter at home.
Daksh Desai sits alone in his two-bedroom apartment on the University of Illinois Springfield campus, over 8,000 miles away from his home in India. His roommate bagged his belongings and left weeks ago.
Desai wishes he could be doing what he normally does in April — capturing moments of UIS baseball with his camera. Instead, he is playing a baseball video game.
The 24-year-old master’s student in computer science is bummed about the missed opportunities. “I was looking forward to the games and taking pictures, but now everything is so upside down,” Desai said. “This is my last semester and now only one month is remaining until my graduation. I’m not going to get my commencement and my ceremony on May 9. I just miss taking pictures of baseball and softball and every sport I’ve covered.”
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 11, 2020.
