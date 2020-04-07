Running Through A Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus, gyms across the state, and the country, have been closed and classes have had to go virtual. But one of the activities that has not changed is going on a run outdoors, as long as you maintain a six-foot radius from the other runners on the path.
Guests, Tyler Pence, University of Illinois Springfield cross country and track coach and Olympic marathon hopeful; Aisha Praught-Leer, a middle-distance runner for Jamaica and former Illinois State University runner.
This interview aired on the 21st Show on WILL.
Listen to the interview online.