People in the News: David Racine

David Racine, executive director of the Center for State Policy and Leadership at the University of Illinois Springfield, recently received the annual Rail Splitter Award at the UIS Department of Public Administration’s 2020 annual Spring Rail Splitter banquet and awards ceremony.
The award honors Racine’s work in public administration at the center where he oversees the university’s public affairs organization, which includes the Institute for Legal, Legislative and Policy Studies/Survey Research Office, the Institute for Illinois Public Finance, NPR Illinois, the Graduate Public Service Internship Program, the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program, the Office of Electronic Media, Innovate Springfield, the Illinois Innocence Project and the Child Protection Training Academy.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 25, 2020.
