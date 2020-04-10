Men's Track & Field: Pasley still performing for Prairie Stars

Tyler Pasley has been pick 'em up and putting 'em down at the University of Illinois Springfield for three years. He is still performing as an all-conference Prairie Star.
Most recently Pasley competed in the 2020 Indoor track season.
At the GLVC Indoor Championships, Tyler Pasley led the men's team, earning a medal in both the 3,000m and 5,000m with third-place finishes. He had a NCAA provisional time of 14:45.09 in the 5,000m, and a mark of 8:37.91 in the 3,000m.
In UIS cross country in 2018, Pasley was an all-GLVC performer, 5th at the conference meet, which was the first top-five finish for a UIS cross country runner.
He was named GLVC Runner of the Week after the UIS Invitational, and was the first UIS men’s runner to win that award.
He competed in six events. He scored for the team in all six events, and led the team in three competitions.
Pasley ran cross country and track for Shelbyville coach Kevin Kramer throughout high school.
Pasley competed on the varsity level in cross country and track and field for Shelbyville High School for four years.
Pasley is pursuing a major in Chemistry. He is the son of Joe and Kelli Jo Pasley.
