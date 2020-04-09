UIS extends decision date, waives enrollment fees for some incoming students

The University of Illinois Springfield is extending the decision date for incoming fall 2020 freshman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UIS Office of Admission has extended the decision date from May 1 to June 1 to give students more time to learn about the campus and university.
Application and enrollment fees have also been waived for freshman, transfer and graduate students for summer and fall 2020.
UIS is also waiving the essay requirement for freshman and transfer students.
Virtual one-on-one appointments with UIS admission counselors and weekly Wednesday webinars are being offered.
This story aired on WAND 17 on April 9, 2020.
Read the story online.