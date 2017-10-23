UIS men’s soccer pounces on Quincy

A trio of goals in the first 24 minutes carried the University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win against Quincy at Kiwanis Stadium Sunday.
Senior Naba Alzhyri scored 23 seconds into the Great Lakes Valley Conference game. Junior Alex Zarco scored a few minutes later for the Prairie Stars. Zarco added a second goal at the 24-minute mark.
UIS closes out the regular season at home against No. 2 Rockhurst Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 22, 2017.
